Insider Buying: SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wachtel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$19.29 ($12.21) per share, with a total value of A$38,574.00 ($24,413.92).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. SEEK’s payout ratio is currently -188.24%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

