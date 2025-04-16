Insider Buying: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Purchases 595 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($18.71) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,134.60).

Wizz Air Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,469 ($19.44) on Wednesday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,135 ($15.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,548 ($33.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($30.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

