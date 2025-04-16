Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,819.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $634.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

