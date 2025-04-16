Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20.
  • On Friday, February 14th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,731. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

