Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,731. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

