Insider Selling: Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,175.68. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $136,890.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Thomas David Hull III sold 213 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $10,336.89.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

