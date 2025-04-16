Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $235,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,471,398.73. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,034 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $271,366.70.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $226,700.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

LWAY opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

