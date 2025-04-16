Insider Selling: Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,944,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,513,418.87. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Power Solutions International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Power Solutions International stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80. Power Solutions International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 293.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $25,292,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,987,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,153,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

