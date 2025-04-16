Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPT stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

