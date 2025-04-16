Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.