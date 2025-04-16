Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,664,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 852,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $15,111,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.