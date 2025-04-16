Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.