Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $457.99 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

