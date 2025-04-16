Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

