Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

