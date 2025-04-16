Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.00. 250,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,319,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.