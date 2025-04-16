Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $720.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.00.

INTU traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.76. 246,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,250. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.08. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

