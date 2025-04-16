Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 176.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,377. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

