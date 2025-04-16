Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 3,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

