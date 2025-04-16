Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

