Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

