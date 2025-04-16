Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,793. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.94 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

