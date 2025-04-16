Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 274,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 212,653 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

