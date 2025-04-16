Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

