Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,304. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

