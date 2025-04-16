Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,304. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
