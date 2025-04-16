Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

