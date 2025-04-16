Invesco Ltd. Buys 98,367 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

