Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $47,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

FN stock opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

