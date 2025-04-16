Invesco Ltd. Purchases 107,157 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of COLM opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

