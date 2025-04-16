Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,627 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

