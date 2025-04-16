Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 545.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 397,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

