Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (AB, ABCL, ABR, ABSI, AC, ACI, ACM, ACN, ACRE, ADBE)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 16th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $3.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $495.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) was given a C$46.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $323.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Cfra Research to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$39.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $3.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $415.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.30. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $22.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $206.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $154.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.75 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $163.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.48) to GBX 480 ($6.35). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $898.00 to $659.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $900.00 to $720.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $73.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $243.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $193.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $22.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $720.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $1.35 to $1.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $179.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $240.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $680.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $532.00 to $530.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $470.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $472.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $118.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $580.00 to $625.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $29.00 to $27.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $14.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $13.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $13.25 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $235.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $189.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $73.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$36.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $630.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $618.00 to $565.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $0.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was given a C$23.50 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $149.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

