Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (AB, ABCL, ABR, ABSI, AC, ACI, ACM, ACN, ACRE, ADBE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 16th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Holding LP alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $3.75. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $495.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) was given a C$46.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $323.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Cfra Research to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$39.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $3.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $415.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.30. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $22.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $206.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $154.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.75 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $163.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.48) to GBX 480 ($6.35). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $898.00 to $659.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $900.00 to $720.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $73.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $243.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $193.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $22.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $720.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $1.35 to $1.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $179.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $240.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $680.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $532.00 to $530.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $470.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $472.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $118.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $580.00 to $625.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $29.00 to $27.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $14.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $13.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $180.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $13.25 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $235.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $189.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $73.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$36.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $630.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $618.00 to $565.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $0.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was given a C$23.50 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $149.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.