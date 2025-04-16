Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 541.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INVU traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,548. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Investview
