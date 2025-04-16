IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,649 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $187,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.