Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.