Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

