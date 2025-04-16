Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 0.3% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,728,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4 %

HQY stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.