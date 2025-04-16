Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 0.3% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,728,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4 %
HQY stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
