Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,745 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $302,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

