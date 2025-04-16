Isabella Bank (ISBA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Isabella Bank to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.06. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

