iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,010,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,370,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,753.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

