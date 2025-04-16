iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,145 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

