iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

