iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

