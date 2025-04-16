iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

