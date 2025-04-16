iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,293 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

