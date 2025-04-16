iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

