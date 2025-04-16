iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $50.68. Approximately 1,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

