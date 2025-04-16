iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 47,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 46,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.