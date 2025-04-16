iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance

IEMMF remained flat at $78.39 on Wednesday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06.

