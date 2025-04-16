iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $732.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

