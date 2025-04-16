iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.31 and traded as low as $46.21. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 364,847 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 144,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

